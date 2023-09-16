Cardinals make roster moves

The changes come just one day before the Cardinals face off against the Giants for the first home game of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals announced four roster changes on Sept. 16, just one day before the team takes on the New York Giants at home.

now, we protect the nest 🪹 pic.twitter.com/1pKilNwSJw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 16, 2023

The Cardinals signed safety Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad. The team elevated defensive lineman Eric Banks and cornerback Quavian White to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations. The team also placed defensive lineman L.J. Collier on injured reserve.

Banks will wear jersey #96, Chachere will wear #36 and White will wear #37.

The Cardinals play their first home game of the season tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

Sports