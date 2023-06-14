Simmons undergoing another position change in Arizona

Isaiah Simmons confirmed during the mandatory minicamp that he will be a defensive back this season.

PHOENIX — Isaiah Simmons has played all field through his three years in the league, but finally – that’s all about the change. He’s a positionless player no more.

“I'll be the defensive back,” Simmons said. "I was there last year. I feel as if I took most of my snaps at the nickel spot. So I feel like it's a lot of carryover. Nice being able to be in the same (meeting) room consecutively.”

Simmons confirmed during the mandatory minicamp that he will be a defensive back this season. The fourth-year player has been practicing with the safeties and cornerbacks all offseason under new head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

"This is a new defense,’ Simmons said. “Personally, I'd like to master defensive back first before I dive into playing with outside linebackers or whatever else that might come about. I like to be a master at everything in the secondary before I get to going other places.”

"This guy wants to play and be a premier player for us and make a bunch of plays and help us win games,” said Gannon.

Simmons played a majority of his snaps last season at nickel cornerback, even getting some reps at safety in the final two games of the season. Before that, he played inside linebacker. His future in Arizona beyond this season is unknown. The Cardinals declined his fifth-year option in his contract, meaning Simmons is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

"Personally, I go about every year like it's a contract year," Simmons said. "I just couldn't imagine someone would go out there and not have the best season they could possibly have. Regardless of whether I am paid after this year or whenever, I'm going to do the best I can for my team and do whatever I can do.”

Simmons’ new full-time roll sets up the possibility of seeing safety Jalen Thompson, Pro-Bowl safety Budda Baker and himself on the field a lot together.

“Sky is the limit,” said Simmons. “I feel like JT is very versatile, like Buddha as well. We all bring a lot to the table, but at the same time, we all bring something different to the table. I feel like I believe we could be the best group in the NFL easily”

Learning the new playbook has come easy for Simmons. The hardest part this offseason was saying goodbye to his best friend DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals released the All-Pro receiver in late May.

"I hate to see him go, but I'm really happy for what his future is going to be,” said Simmons. “I know he's going be great. Wherever he ends up, wherever he lands, they're lucky to get a guy like him locker-room wise, on the field-wise. Just a leader for young guys to look up to. Whoever's getting him is getting a real special guy. There's no better way he really could have handled it. I'm pretty sure everything was all mutual. He showed me really how to go about things in a business way and in a positive manner."

