Cam’s Comments on the Sun's Devin Booker

PHOENIX — I remember when I first met Devin Booker. He was 18, the youngest player in his draft class, going on 40. An old soul at heart. It reminded me of an older generation of NBA players.

He was eager to learn, eager to work, eager to listen, eager to honor the past but also, eager to build for the future and build his own legacy.

Through the years, Book has always stayed true to himself, stayed true to the people around him and the people who helped get him here.

He’s talked the talk, and it’s been really cool to see him walk the walk.

So it’s time to go ahead and say it – I know most fans already think it.

At just 26 years old, Devin Booker is the greatest player in the Suns' history.

What we’re watching in these playoffs isn’t just good, isn’t just great, but it’s some of the best playoff basketball ever played.

Book is scoring in the same company as NBA legend Michael Jordan and is on pace to have one of the best shooting postseasons – maybe ever.

That same shooting was on display during his draft workout with the Suns in 2015. Book’s shot impressed so much, the Suns used a lottery pick a guy that didn’t even start on his college team at Kentucky.

Book promised to bring elite shooting to the NBA on draft night.

He’s lived up to his word and we quickly realized Book was built differently.

We’ve seen it all. From all angles on the court. Game winners, youngest three-point champ, a 70-point game, and a bunch of Suns recording -- like most made three-pointers in team history.

Keeping his promise to his idol Kobe Bryant to be legendary.

Keeping his promise to our Valley to stay and bring the Suns back.

The national media is finally catching onto what so many around sports already know. Book is respected by the game's greats and respected by the greats of other games.

We’ve watched a lot of great players come through the Valley.

MVPs, A Hawk, Hall of Famers, Icons – but we haven’t seen a player like D-Book before.

If Jerry Colangelo birthed the Suns and Charles Barkley put them on the map, then Devin Booker is the greatest player in Suns' history. And the best part is – he’s not done yet.

