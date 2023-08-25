Coop gets named to the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Long-time sports anchor Bruce Cooper will be inducted this January,

PHOENIX — Bruce Cooper -- Coop -- our long-time sports anchor and man-about-town is getting more richly deserved reocgnition: A seat in the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The announcement was made Friday night -- fittingly while Coop was at a high school football game. He'll be inducted in January.

Coop came to work at Team 12 in 1986 as a weekend sports editor. His duties and job titles evolved over the year to include producer, reporter, fill-in anchor, and weekend sports anchor. He also co-hosted Friday Night Fever, the longest-running high school football show in the state.

Throughout his career, Coop has covered some of the biggest sporting events: Super Bowls to World Series, NBA Finals to the College Football National Championship.

In 2018, Coop was inducted into the Rocky Mountain Emmy Award Silver Circle Society, recognizing over 25 years of excellence in broadcasting and community service. He was also inducted into the Mesa Sports Hall of Fame, named the Chandler Men of Action ‘Man of the Year’, and given the NFF Distinguished Arizonan Award and the Professional Community Leadership Award.