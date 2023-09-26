ASU's Trenton Bourguet likely the starter in game vs. Cal

After a plethora of injuries in the quarterback room, it seems Bourguet will get the starting nod as the healthiest quarterback remaining.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Let the Arizona State University quarterback carousel continue!

Each week, it seems the Sun Devils are hampered by the injury bug most noticeably in the quarterback room. We know freshman Jaden Rashda is out for an extended period of time, and Drew Pyne is working through a litany of injuries which leaves Trenton Bourguet as the most viable starter.

"Really my goal was to try to get back for this game," Trenton Bourguet said. "And I feel really good and feel healthy to do so."

Bourguet left the team's week 3 loss to Fresno State on crutches due to an ankle sprain, but was back at practice Tuesday and back to nearly 100 percent, according to Coach Kenny Dillingham.

Coach said the time away from the field actually gave his signal caller a spark.

"His arm looks fresh to be honest," Dillingham said. "So maybe that time off, that last week not throwing really rested his body, rested his arm, because his arm looks fresh."

Bourguet has been thrown in and out of the starting lineup throughout his time with the Sun Devils but said he is always prepared for situations like this.

"For me nothing has changed," Bourguet said. "Over the years I've had so many ups and downs, whether I was starting or didn't start, whether I was never going to see the field, so for me it's just continuing to be the same person I am each day."

Bourguet made a single start for ASU two games ago, completing 6 of 8 passes for 47 yards and threw an interception before injuring his ankle. It's yet another opportunity for the junior to prove he belongs under center despite who is or is not healthy.

His next chance to do so comes Saturday, Sept. 30 against Cal on the road.

