10 newcomers on ASU's offensive line with season about to start

The veteran o-lineman is leaning on experience to help lead an offensive line full of new faces.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It's difficult to get a solid grasp as to how good ASU football will be in the quickly approaching 2023 season under new Head Coach Kenny Dillingham. The same could be said for the offensive line which has gone through a complete transformation with an influx of new talent.

But the one constant is junior offensive lineman Isaia Glass, who is entering his third season with the team. Despite being one of the only returning o-linemen, the competitive nature remains the same on day one of fall camp.

"Everyone's going to bring their best and you have to if you want to play," Glass said. "You could definitely see our guys try to get after it so I liked that for sure."

There are 10 newcomers on the offensive line, many of which who will be called upon for a steady workload. The offense goes as the o-line goes, so continuity is a key piece to finding any type of rhythm or success on the field.

Glass is optimistic about the new faces in the building and is choosing to lead by example.

"I feel we have a standard and I feel all the new guys did a good job being there and rising to our standards," Glass said. "I try to do all the little things right. Don't be a knucklehead and handle my business and if the younger guys watch, they'll be on the right path themselves."

A brand new offensive line may sound concerning to some but the unit also brings more than 100 starts of combined experience. Some of the notable names on that list include Aaron Frost (Nevada) and Leif Fautanu (UNLV) who should earn a role as part of the starting five.

The experience this unit brings is invaluable and Glass said he has already encountered that from the first day of fall camp.

"You get to skip a lot of intro stuff that guys already know because of our overall experience," Glass said. "You can skip that and get to more advanced drills and once you get into that, build that chemistry around that stuff, that's when you become a good o-line."

Glass started all 12 games for the Sun Devils in 2022 after appearing in six games in his freshman 2021 season and hopes this year will be the most productive one yet with the bevy of talent surrounding him in the trenches.

ASU will open the season against Utah State on Saturday, Aug. 31.

