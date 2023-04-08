ASU and UArizona's move to Big 12 could cost students money, experts say

The Big 12 Conference voted to approve Arizona State University and the University of Arizona as full members starting in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — Multiple colleges have decided to make a big change. Arizona's two largest universities are now following suit.

On Friday, the Big 12 Conference voted to approve Arizona State University and the University of Arizona as full members starting in 2024, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

The move is no surprise to experts who have studied these trends.

Amanda Paule-Koba, a professor of sports management at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, said when universities start transferring to different conferences, others will follow.

“It’s kind of a domino effect," Paule-Koba said. “I mean, if you’re Arizona State, it makes sense that you're like, 'Whoa, we are not going to get left behind by this.'"

Perception is a big reason for the change. Also, the need to keep up with recruitment efforts to bring in student-athletes, Paule-Koba said. However, in her experience, it's not why school leaders make the switch.

“University administrators may do something differently, but ultimately it’s all about money,” she said.

There are some problems with ASU and UArizona expanding east. That means more student-athletes will be away from the classroom for longer periods. More money will be spent on travel expenses and a complete rebranding of each varsity team.

Paule-Koba said there is also the possibility long-time boosters will not like the change and may reconsider donating to the universities.

“All of those things add up,” Paule-Koba said.

This begs the question, where are these universities going to get the money to offset those expenses?

Paule-Koba believes it will ultimately come from increased tuition and money allocated toward the entire student population will be rolled over.

It's not just money that could be changed. Stephanie Herbst-Lucke of Georgia State University spent years studying conference changes - speaking with athletic directors and Universities across the country who went through this.

“We found that if there was any change, it was to the disadvantage of the school,” Herbst-Lucke said.

Even when it comes to enrollment, attendance, graduation rates, and reputation, it was all negatively impacted.

“They may have more revenue at the media line, but they make up for that with other changes on the offset, so overall they’re not winning,” she said.

Sports