Arizona State hosts No. 5 USC in final PAC-12 Conference opener

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State football hosts fifth-ranked University of Southern California this Saturday in Tempe for the team's the final PAC-12 Conference opener for the Sun Devils.

ASU is moving into the Big 12 Conference next year while the Trojans are Big Ten-bound in 2024. This will mark the 40th all-time meeting between these programs. The series dates back to 1978, when the Sun Devils beat the Trojans for their very first win in the Pac-10.

This series has provided some unforgettable college football moments. Back in 2013, ASU’s big win over USC led to the Trojans famously firing then head coach Lane Kiffin on the tarmac upon returning to LAX. The following year, the Sun Devils stunned fans at the Coliseum with a play that still stands out in the mind of ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham.

“My favorite memory is that I was in the box for the ‘Jael Mary,’” Dillingham said. “That was pretty fun. That was unbelievable, one of the most unbelievable things I’ve ever been a part of.”



The Sun Devils will be limping into this meeting with the Trojans who are led by last season's Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Caleb Williams. He’s one of the most electrifying players in college football and the projected number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, multiple sources report.

“To say you're going to stop him is almost unrealistic. The goal should be to limit him, limit the explosive plays. Don't let him get comfortable and in a rhythm,” Dillingham said. “We have to know what he's going to do before he does it. That sounds easy but it’s really, really hard. He's really good football player.”

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will make his return to the Valley on Saturday. He is now a senior offensive analyst for USC. This game will also be a homecoming for Phoenix native and Pinnacle High School product, Duce Robinson. The former Friday Night Fever star turned USC wide out has recorded 186 receiving yards and a touchdown through the first three games of the season.



The Sun Devils and Trojans kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

