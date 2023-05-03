Here's a recap of the high school basketball state championship games

PHOENIX — High school basketball state championships take center stage at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Here’s a recap of the 5A, 6A and Open Division title games from Friday and Saturday night.
Boys Open Division
Perry powers past Sunnyslope for the first AIA Open Division boys state basketball title. Led by two big 5-star recruits, senior Cody Williams and sophomore Koa Peat, Perry beat Sunnyslope 74-58 for their second consecutive state title.
Girls Open Division
It was one of the most dominating seasons in Arizona High School Hoops history and it’s just the beginning. Desert Vista beats Millennium 63-37 to claim the first AIA Open Division girls' state basketball title. Led by some of the best players in the country, freshman Jerzy Robinson – top-ranked player in the nation in the 2026 class – and junior junior guard Shay Ijiwoye, the Thunder rolled.
6A Boys
It was the best game of the weekend! Highland downs Brophy on Hayden Winegar’s double-overtime game-winner. Winegar hit a three with just three seconds left in 2OT to give #1 seed Highland the 63-61 win over #2 seed Brophy. It’s the Hawks first state title.
6A Girls
Valley Vista wins fourth-straight 6A championship in thriller 48-46 win over Dobson. Olivia Arvallo with the game-winning lay up with just seconds to play. Arvallo is the only girls basketball player in Arizona history to have four rings in the highest conference. This comes nearly a month after legendary basketball coach Rachel Matakas stepped down due to a health issue. Assistant coach Brook Hinkens took over.
5A Boys and Girls
Top seed Campo Verdo holds off Millennium 61-48 for 5A Boys title. In their first state final, Campo Verde trailed after a quarter and after a half Friday night, but the Coyotes rallied back in the second half.
Sunrise Mountain wins first girls' basketball title in school history, beating #1 seed Canyon View 52-47.
