Here's a recap of the high school basketball state championship games

Basketball fans from across Arizona made their way to Veterans Memorial Coliseum over the weekend for some great high school basketball action.

PHOENIX — High school basketball state championships take center stage at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Here’s a recap of the 5A, 6A and Open Division title games from Friday and Saturday night.

Boys Open Division

Perry powers past Sunnyslope for the first AIA Open Division boys state basketball title. Led by two big 5-star recruits, senior Cody Williams and sophomore Koa Peat, Perry beat Sunnyslope 74-58 for their second consecutive state title.

For the second straight year but first in the era of the Open Division, the Perry Pumas are state champions.



Pumas beat Sunnyslope 74-58 behind a dominating performance by Koa Peat pic.twitter.com/nw9Uxc7IWK — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) March 5, 2023

Fathers Day at the Open Finals! Love seeing Marvin Bagley and Todd Peat courtside! Thank you for sharing your boys with AzHS hoops/sports! @TeamBagley @kpeat10 @MB3FIVE pic.twitter.com/LPWUFKRFk6 — Kevin McCabe (@KevinMcCabe987) March 5, 2023

Girls Open Division

It was one of the most dominating seasons in Arizona High School Hoops history and it’s just the beginning. Desert Vista beats Millennium 63-37 to claim the first AIA Open Division girls' state basketball title. Led by some of the best players in the country, freshman Jerzy Robinson – top-ranked player in the nation in the 2026 class – and junior junior guard Shay Ijiwoye, the Thunder rolled.

THE DESERT VISTA THUNDER ARE YOUR INAUGURAL 2023 GIRLS OPEN DIVISION CHAMPS! 🏆💍



The Thunder defeat Millennium 63-37 pic.twitter.com/eVSoavDLH4 — Brittany Bowyer (@LittWithBritt) March 5, 2023

The Nations top Freshman

Jerzy Robinson wins first State Championship!! 💍 pic.twitter.com/05zkI7MsIV — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 5, 2023

6A Boys

It was the best game of the weekend! Highland downs Brophy on Hayden Winegar’s double-overtime game-winner. Winegar hit a three with just three seconds left in 2OT to give #1 seed Highland the 63-61 win over #2 seed Brophy. It’s the Hawks first state title.

🏆INSTANT-CLASSIC🏆

Highland outlasts Brophy in a double-OT thriller for the 6A State Title.



Hear from HC @ToddFazio & senior Hayden Winegar postgame🏀



READ @EricSports360AZ📱https://t.co/xJQAgMbvRM



WATCH @eliavgabay 📺⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PijIU6L14e — Sports360AZ (@Sports360AZ) March 5, 2023

Highland STUNS Brophy in Double OT on a Game Winner to Win 6A State Championship! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ZIvZsAxZq — AZ Finest Mixtape (@AZFinestMixtap) March 5, 2023

6A Girls

Valley Vista wins fourth-straight 6A championship in thriller 48-46 win over Dobson. Olivia Arvallo with the game-winning lay up with just seconds to play. Arvallo is the only girls basketball player in Arizona history to have four rings in the highest conference. This comes nearly a month after legendary basketball coach Rachel Matakas stepped down due to a health issue. Assistant coach Brook Hinkens took over.

The passing of the torch pic.twitter.com/4UJYyqfk9Y — Jacob Seliga 🇵🇷🦚 (@jacob_seliga) March 4, 2023

fun fact: I covered Brook Hinkens years ago when she was balling out at @CSUBAthletics! pretty awesome seeing her cutting down the nets and coaching a dynasty program in the Valley now 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/0SvemooUHi — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) March 5, 2023

5A Boys and Girls

Top seed Campo Verdo holds off Millennium 61-48 for 5A Boys title. In their first state final, Campo Verde trailed after a quarter and after a half Friday night, but the Coyotes rallied back in the second half.

In their first state championship appearance, the Campo Verde Coyotes win the 5A title.



61-48 over Millennium pic.twitter.com/uyjGwhYLaN — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) March 4, 2023

Hard fought game last night! Hats off to Campo Verde on winning the 5A Title!We will learn a lot from this one & be ready for next year.Proud of these boys! Love this team! 💜Til next year. @RsmithYWV @azc_obert @jacob_seliga @GreggRosenberg1 @ArizonaPreps @NXTPROAZ #runnersup pic.twitter.com/M9snR7F7Cv — Millennium Boys Basketball (@MillenniumHoops) March 5, 2023

Sunrise Mountain wins first girls' basketball title in school history, beating #1 seed Canyon View 52-47.

NO. 3 SUNRISE MOUNTAIN TAKES DOWN TOP-RANKED CANYON VIEW 52-47 TO WIN THE 2023 5A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/jusCL3NZDC — Brittany Bowyer (@LittWithBritt) March 4, 2023

