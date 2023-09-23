Arizona Diamondbacks game schedule shifts due to weather

The D-Backs will play the Yankees tomorrow and Monday before heading to Chicago for the team’s rescheduled match ups against the White Sox.

NEW YORK — The Arizona Diamondbacks at the Yankees was rained out today, causing next week’s game schedule to shift.

The game was postponed Saturday morning due to inclement weather. Now, the Diamondbacks will face off against the Yankees Sunday and Monday before heading to Chicago to play the White Sox Tuesday through Thursday. The schedule change is as follows:

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees

• Sunday, September 24 @ 10:35 a.m. PHX (1:35 p.m. NYY)

• Monday, September 25 @ 10:05 a.m. PHX (1:05 p.m. NYY)

Our game on Monday in Chicago has been moved to Thursday at 11:10am MST. https://t.co/TTfiFW2woa — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 23, 2023

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox

• Tuesday, September 26 @ 4:40 p.m. PHX (6:40 p.m. CWS)

• Wednesday, September 27 @ 11:10 a.m. PHX (1:10 p.m. CWS)

• Thursday, September 28th @ 11:10 a.m. PHX (1:10 p.m. CWS)

