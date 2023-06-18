Arizona athletes competing in Special Olympics World Games 2023

The nine-day competition is in Berlin, Germany, and runs June 17-25.

PHOENIX — A delegation of athletes from Arizona is in Germany going for the gold at the Special Olympics World Games 2023.

"We are so proud of our athletes and partners who have earned the opportunity to represent the state of Arizona and participate in Worlds Games Berlin 2023," said Special Olympics Arizona President (SOAZ) and CEO Jamie Heckerman.

SOAZ athletes are competing in two events at the games: golf and 3 on 3 basketball.

The Unified coed basketball team is being coached by head coach Mary Roberts and assistant coach Mandy Faust, while the team consists Lindsay Hayes, Sarah Gaudio, Vanessa Robles, and Unified partners Taylor Lifgren and Summer Burgess.

Amy Bockerstette is competing in the individual golf competition. Her father Joe has joined her as her caddy.

Members of the SOAZ Unified Competitive Cheer Team have also made the trip to Berlin to cheer on the competitors.

Heckerman said it's not just about the competition but also about the experience for those who made the trip.

"This is truly a chance of a lifetime, we can't wait to see them not just compete, but to really just take in all of the experiences the Games have to offer, as well as getting the chance to meet athletes from all over the world," said Heckerman.

The competition runs June 17-25.

