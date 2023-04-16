12Sports Suns vs. Clippers predictions

The 12News Sports team makes predictions about the series.

PHOENIX — Here are the 12News Sports team's predictions about the Suns vs. Clippers series.

Cam Cox

This is going to be over quick. This new-look Suns team, with only eight games together, is about to throw it into fifth gear. You can respect Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and the Clippers size, while also understand they don’t have enough to keep up with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and company. I see the Suns social media team brought back the hashtag #RallyTheValley --- it’s simple, it’s our city’s rallying cry. I’m bringing back another hashtag -- #SunsIn4!

Lina Washington

Suns in 5 -- These teams have looked completely different in each of their four regular-season meeting but the Clippers missing Paul George for the first round against the Suns greatly impacts their chances in a seven-game series. While Kawhi Leonard has seemingly returned to form, Phoenix is coming into the postseason as healthy – a rarity for any team this time of year. With Kevin Durant’s 8-0 regular season record with his new team, the path to a second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons looks promising for the Suns.

Luke Lyddon

Suns in 5. This is it, people. The time is now. The time for your Phoenix Suns to bring back that elusive Larry O'Brien Trophy to the Valley for the first time in history. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. That, against Kawhi Leonard and *no* Paul George. Need I say more? I see the Suns dispatching the Clippers in five games and move on to the Denver Nuggets in the second round. There is just too much firepower on this Suns' roster and the Clippers won't be able to stop all of Phoenix's scorers. How could you? Leonard and Westbrook might have some fantastic performances throughout the series, but no matter how spectacular they might be, no one can stop the four-headed monster in this Suns team. Suns in 5.

Brett Silva (Sports photographer)

I predict the Suns will win the Series 4 -1. After watching the last game played the Clippers needed the win, and barely pulled it off against the Suns bench. Without Paul George in their lineup, Russell Westbrook will have to step up big time. Kawhi Leonard will have to carry their team. The Clippers don’t have enough players to defend Booker, KD and Chris Paul’s red hot 3-point shot. Suns in 5.

Jeff Vinton (Sports producer)

Everyone in the Valley loves to beat LA in any sport and at anytime and recently, the Valley has a good thing going against foes from southern California. The D-Backs just won 5 out of 8 games against the Dodgers and the Suns have two straight playoff series victories against the LA teams (2021 first round over the Lakers and 2021 Western Conference Finals over the Clippers). Expect that trend to continue in this series. The Clippers are a great team, especially when they have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the floor, but the Suns are just two powerful with the quartet of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chis Paul, and Deandre Ayton. My prediction: Suns in 5.

