Valley pro wrestler ready for next chapter after WWE NXT

Valley native Danielle Kamela shares her journey from the sidelines to the ring.

PHOENIX — Arizona's Danielle Kamela has a passion for performing. Although her journey has been somewhat unconventional -- going from a Phoenix Suns dancer and Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader to a professional wrestler -- Kamela has never been one to shy away from the spotlight.

"I danced for the Phoenix Suns for a season. I also danced with the Arizona Cardinals, one of those seasons being Super Bowl season, so you know I'm a die-hard for all my Arizona teams," Kamela said. "From there I worked with Fox (now Bally) Sports Arizona doing some on-camera work for them and then I ended up moving out to L.A. and having an opportunity to get signed with the WWE."

Kamela went to Chaparral High School in Scottsdale before heading to Arizona State University where she graduated with a degree in Communications and Tourism.

Whether it's as an on-camera presenter, a professional dancer, or a professional wrestler, Kamela knows how to captivate an audience. She admired wrestlers like The Rock and aspired to be like the badass and powerful Divas she watched growing up.

After years of dancing for pro sports teams, Kamela chose to pursue what many might have considered a far-fetched idea when she tried out to be part of WWE NXT.

"I was incredibly nervous because I didn't really know what I was getting myself into. I had watched wrestling but I didn't know everything it entailed from the performer's side," Kamela said. "It was one of the most grueling tryouts I have ever been through when it comes to stamina and when it comes to just the mental places that it took you to. It was really difficult and after getting signed it was kind of like 'oh the journey's just begun!'"

Kamela spent six years with the WWE before her journey brought her back to Arizona two years ago. During her time with WWE and its developmental program, NXT, Kamela wrestled under the ring name "Vanessa Borne." She has several on-air credits to her name from her time with WWE NXT, but she was released by the company in May 2021.

"It was during a time when we were all suffering with COVID and everything like that and budget cuts came around and so I was kind of part of that group because I had been sitting around for over a year just at home not doing anything," Kamela said. "They couldn't film in front of live audiences so it kind of just changed the whole dynamic... So that was kind of my exit from the business. But wrestling will always hold a place in my heart."

Kamel has since ditched the “Vanessa Borne” alias and now wrestles under her real name. She describes her wrestling persona as a fashionable diva who brings a certain level of confidence to the ring.

In April she returned to action with AEW and in July she returned to the Valley to wrestle with Phoenix Championship Wrestling. Kamela celebrated a win in front of her hometown crowd after beating San Antonio-based wrestler Jazmin Allure in her PCW match.

"It's so special because if anyone's supported me it's been my friends and family and followers from the state of Arizona so to be able to put on a great performance for them and just see what professional wrestling is all about means the world to me," Kamela said. "What's next for me? I've been doing a lot of acting work. That is another passion of mine outside of sports entertainment and on-camera hosting so I've been really honing in on that.

"Staying in the ring is a priority of mine as well because I always like to be ready if any opportunity with wrestling comes along. My first love was sports broadcast so I like to try to do little sports segments on my own Instagram and social pages just to keep up with what I enjoy and to kind of give my followers a little entertainment," she added.

Keep up with Danielle on Instagram and Twitter.

