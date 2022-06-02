Live updates: Tempe City Council hearing on Coyotes arena proposal

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe City Council has a decision to make on Thursday.
Move forward with the new proposed Arizona Coyotes arena on Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive or not.
Officials from the Coyotes and residents of the city of Tempe have their first chance to give their input on the $1.7 billion project - a sports, entertainment, and residential district on city land at the west end of Tempe Town Lake.
12 Sports' Lina Washington is live from the Tempe City Council meeting and providing updates.
4:36 p.m. - Representatives of Phoenix Sky Harbor express concerns about the project that could impact Tempe residents by way of aircraft noise and flight paths.
3:29 p.m. - Coyotes players present and address the Tempe City Council
3:23 p.m. - A look at the video presentation on the proposed arena and entertainment district.
2:18 p.m. - NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addresses the council virtually.
2:00 p.m. - The meeting starts with 79 live speakers and 228 comment cards to get through
12 Sports
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!