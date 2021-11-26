Lina’s Lounge: 1-on-1 with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy

The Texas Longhorn legend feels that he's been revived working in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy is going into his 12th NFL season, but the Texas Longhorn legend feels that he's been reenergized working in Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

“Coming here it’s kind of revived myself,” McCoy said. ”I feel very good about what I’ve done on the field and how I’m growing there.”

Arizona is the sixth stop in McCoy’s NFL career. Back in March, the Cardinals signed McCoy to a one-year deal to play backup to star quarterback Kyler Murray.

McCoy’s coaches and teammates have praised him for his professionalism and leadership throughout the season and the 35-year-old is considered a coach in the making by many within the organization.

“Maybe,” McCoy said of his potential future in coaching. “I don’t ever want to shut the door on that.”

When Murray needed to miss three games due to a high ankle sprain, McCoy stepped in to lead Arizona to wins in San Francisco and Seattle. But the seasoned veteran credited Murray with helping him find success in Kingsbury’s system.

“Kyler’s great. Ever since I’ve got here, we’ve had a really good working relationship. In the meetings, on the field. He’s been awesome to work with,” McCoy said of his 24-year-old teammate. “He’s taught me a lot about this system and kind of brought me up to speed. A lot of my learning has come from watching Kyler, how he operates, what he sees, and asking questions on the field, in the meetings.”

It was in a meeting during training camp in August that McCoy was fully initiated into the quarterback room. An elaborate prank was executed by quarterbacks coach, Cam Turner, in which McCoy was tricked into making a Cameo video for a young boy’s birthday.

McCoy was under the impression the birthday boy was named “Buddy”, but it was, in fact, a video for Murray’s 24th birthday.

“Oh, my goodness, wasn’t that a great joke? Well played by everybody,” McCoy said with a laugh.

Filling Murray’s cleats on Sundays is no easy task but McCoy’s become an integral part of the top-seeded Cardinals’ 9-2 record heading into the second half of the season.

