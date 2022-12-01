Lina’s Lounge: A conversation with Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries

The left tackle has been one of Arizona’s most dependable offensive lineman this season.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals Offensive Lineman DJ Humphries is known as the resident comedian in the locker room but lately, he's been embracing the role of wise veteran.

Humphries is playing his seventh NFL season in Arizona, and the North Carolina native feels like there could be even more magic happening in the Valley this season.

“We’re trying to emulate that Suns run. Those boys got us motivated this offseason. That was fun to watch, for sure,” Humphries said. “I got to actually go to the game where they threw the ‘Valley Oop.’ Seeing that happen in this town and knowing a town that’s longing for a championship and watching those guys get closer and watching the response from the city, man, it was so fun to watch. Definitely want to emulate that for sure and get there and make sure we finish it off for sure.”

Humphries has been one of, if not the most, consistent player on the entire roster this season.

The left tackle was the Cardinals’ only offensive player to start every game through Week 16. Humphries, who was named team captain for the second consecutive season, played in 47 straight games before being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in late December.

Up until Week 17, Humphries had not missed a practice all season and had not missed a game under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Arizona Cardinals begin their quest for their first Super Bowl championship on Monday, Jan. 17, when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend. The kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. at So-Fi Stadium.



Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV . If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com .

Watch the video below:

Lina's Lounge