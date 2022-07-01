Lina’s Lounge: 1-on-1 with Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Once the No. 1 prep prospect in Arizona, Murphy has developed into a key playmaker for his hometown NFL team.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from 12 News affiliate Locked-On Sports podcast.

Arizona Cardinals Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. has come a long way since his prep football days at Scottsdale's Saguaro High School.

Murphy was Arizona's top recruit and was named the Arizona Cardinals High School Player of the Year in 2015.

Now, Murphy has emerged as a key playmaker at the pro level in his third season with the Cardinals.

Through the 15 games Murphy has played in the 2021-2022 season, he’s recorded 61 total tackles, 12 passed defended, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Murphy was selected by Arizona as the 33rd overall pick out of the University of Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft, joining high school teammate Christian Kirk and college teammate Budda Baker.

“When I came into that locker room, I didn’t totally feel brand new because I had people obviously from UW and high school, with C-Kirk here,” Murphy said. “The biggest thing for me was Kirk. He always was like a big brother to me in high school and he showed me the ropes when I got to [Saguaro’s] program. And Budda’s always been that leader that I had at UW.”

Murphy and Kirk’s Sabercats closed out their 2021 season by winning the program’s first AIA Open Division State Championship, dethroning the five-time defending champion Chandler Wolves.

Murphy’s message to his high school self would be simple:

“Just be keep balling, stay locked into whatever you’re doing and obviously dreams could come true,” Murphy said.

The collective dream for this team right now is to make it to Super Bowl LVI and bring Arizona its first championship. The Cardinals close out the regular season by hosting the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1. The kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV . If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com .

Watch the full interview below:

Lina's Lounge