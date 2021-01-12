Lina’s Lounge: 1-on-1 with Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker

The Seattle native is making a name for himself as a key player in Arizona’s secondary.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals safety, Budda Baker, said that he earned his nickname as a kid because of his belly but the 2017 second-round draft pick is making a name for himself in 2021 as a key playmaker on this stout defense.

The former University of Washington standout was named one of Arizona’s team captains this season but Baker doubts that most of his teammates and coaches even know his real name.

“I would probably guess, like, 10 people. Probably about five players, maybe five staff,” Baker said. “I probably wouldn’t know a lot of players’ names just because we’re so used to calling them by their nickname.”

Budda was born Bishard Baker and the Seattle native quickly emerged as a star at the prep level. One piece of advice the Cardinals star would give his younger self: keep working hard each and every day.

“Being a leader on this team being a person who has so much pride for the game and loves the game you definitely want to see your friends, your brothers, your players do great things as well,” Baker said.

Through 11 games this season, Baker’s recorded two interceptions and 41 solo tackles. The Cardinals are off to a historic start in Baker’s fifth season with the franchise.

“We always preach 1-0 mentality each and every day and every time we come into work each and every new week it’s a new opponent at hand, new week at hand, new job at hand,” Baker said. ”That’s what I really like about this team, they don’t dwell on the past and are excited and happy about things that have already been happening they’re already working on the future and of course the present.”

Baker is skilled on the field but he’s even more talented off of it. He’s known for his juggling talents in the locker room and has the ability to communicate in American Sign Language after taking courses since he was a teenager.

“Growing up doing sign language in high school and then doing it in college a little bit, of course, my teachers were deaf at the time so they would express to me how other deaf people like when hearing people can come up to you and communicate to you,” Baker explained.

Baker is expecting his first child by the end of the year, adding to an already exciting 2021 for the 25-year-old safety. The Cardinals now turn their attention to the Chicago Bears as they prepare for their final six games of the season.

