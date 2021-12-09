x
Lawrence leads Arizona St. past Grand Canyon 67-62

Arizona State never trailed as the Sun Devils beat Grand Canyon 67-62.
Grand Canyon forward Gabe McGlothan (30) takes a rebound away from Arizona State forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — Kimani Lawrence had 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, DJ Horne also scored 14 points and Arizona State never trailed as the Sun Devils beat Grand Canyon 67-62.

Marreon Jackson made 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 28 seconds and finished with 13 points for Arizona State (4-6).

Holland Woods Jr. made a 3-pointer to make it 42-41 with 9:19 to play but Lawrence and Horne scored Arizona State’s next 13 points before Heath made a layup to push the lead to 57-48 with 3 minutes left. 

Woods finished with 20 points and Blacksher added 18 for Grand Canyon (8-2). 

