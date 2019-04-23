Larry Fitzgerald is bringing out some star power to Salt River Fields for his celebrity softball game.

The Arizona Cardinals star joined Team 12's Paul Gerke to talk all about the upcoming event now in its ninth year.

The 9th Annual Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game will be Saturday, April 27. Gates will open at 5 p.m. followed by a home run derby at 6 p.m. and game time at 7 p.m.

The event is all for a good cause benefiting the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund. Attendees can also bring canned food to be donated to the St. Mary's Food Bank.

"I hope they just come have a good time first and foremost, but if you have a canned food item at the house that you don't have a need for, there's definitely somebody that could utilize it," Fitzgerald said.

Fitz said he'll be joined by teammates Chandler Jones, David Johnson, Christian Kirk, Josh Rosen and Terrell Suggs. Pro football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and Phoenix Suns star DeAndre Ayton will also be playing Saturday.

"I think they know it's for a good cause," Fitzgerald said. "Anybody that knows me knows that it's very important to me to serve this community."

But as he prepares for his softball game, Fitz said he's pretty happy he's not the one making the decision for the team's first pick. The Arizona Cardinals are the first team on the clock Thursday for the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Not a decision that I would ever want to make, honestly," Fitz said with a smile.

He said the Cards front office has put in all the work to figure out which player will "bring value to the team and be a great productive citizen in our community."

"It's a lot that goes into it," Fitzgerald said.

For more information about the softball game and to purchase tickets, visit Larry Fitzgerald's website.