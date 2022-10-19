Larry Fitzgerald named honorary pace car driver for NASCAR race in Phoenix

On Nov. 6, the Arizona football icon will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — You've seen Larry Fitzgerald race up and down the field scoring touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals. But what about watching him race around a track?

In November, you will get your chance.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead the field to the green flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

Fitzgerald was chosen to serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR’s season finale at the iconic race track in Arizona, Phoenix Raceway announced Wednesday. According to officials, some of the best drivers from around the world will line up behind Fitzgerald's Toyota Camry TRD as they prepare to start the race.



“Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. epitomizes the best of sports, both on and off the field,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “His amazing accomplishments with the Arizona Cardinals are surpassed by the leadership and devotion he’s shown to our community and our world as a philanthropist and entrepreneur. We’re honored to have a man of his stature join us for our season finale.”

Fans looking to see Fitzgerald in action, performing his honorary NASCAR duties can purchase some of the remaining limited number of standing-room-only seats available in the FanShield Infield Experience for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

For additional information on the race, please visit the Phoenix Raceway website.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube