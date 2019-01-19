The legend continues.

While there may be no video of the shot, due to a strict "no phones" policy at Seminole Golf Club in Florida, Cardinals veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald, known for his good golf game, hit a hole in one at an outing he was hosting Friday.

What made it more special? He was playing with former President Barack Obama.

According to Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte, it was such an incredible moment that Seminole Golf Club president Jimmy Dunne waived the "no phones" rule so Fitzgerald could tell the world. Dunne was also playing in Fitzgerald's group.

Fitzgerald still hasn't announced whether he's coming back to the Cardinals for another year. Cards fans just have to hope he chooses football over golf in 2019.