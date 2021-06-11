Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins out for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Murray is dealing with an ankle injury while Hopkins has an injured hamstring.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have both been ruled inactive in the Cardinals game vs. the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

The team released a list of the inactive players less than two hours before the game.

Quarterback Murray sprained his ankle at the end of the game against Green Bay last week and the Cardinals' top wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, is dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss much of last Thursday's game.

The Cardinals are coming off their first loss of the season, which came down to the final play against the Packers last Thursday. After the game, wide receiver AJ Green was the subject of a lot of criticism after a miscommunication between him and Murray caused what could have been the game-winning touchdown to be intercepted.

Green tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Other players listed as inactive include Kevin Peterson, Jonathan Ward and James Wiggins.

Kick off for Cardinals vs. the 49ers is at 2:25 p.m. in Santa Clara at the Levi's Stadium.

