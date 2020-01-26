PHOENIX — Among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday was NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Bryant played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is 4th in all-time points among NBA players. LeBron James passed Bryant on the list the day before his death. With the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA titles and he was a 2-time Finals MVP and an 18-time all-star.

He was 41 years old.

During his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant had many run-ins with the Phoenix Suns, a divisional opponent of the Lakers.

During Bryant's farewell tour in 2016, his last season in the NBA, he played his final game in Phoenix and had strong words about the Suns organization.

12 Sports senior producer Matt Johnson unearthed this video from Kobe's press conference following his last game in Phoenix.

Bryant is referencing the Suns/Lakers matchups in the NBA Playoffs in 2006 and 2007.

The 2-seeded Suns defeated the 7-seeded Lakers in the first round in 2006 in a full seven games. In 2007, the 2-seeded Suns defeated the 7-seeded Lakers in five games.

"They really pushed us to grow as a team," Bryant said about the Suns. "It was two years they knocked us out and we just had some unbelievable games. That was a real rivalry to me...Phoenix, they kicked our butts and we had to overcome them. That was a real rivalry."

The Los Angeles Lakers went on to win NBA titles in 2009 and 2010. The Lakers defeated the Suns in the Western Conference Finals in 2010.

