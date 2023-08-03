Suns' Kevin Durant out after injuring ankle in pregame slip

The Suns tweeted just before the game started the NBA superstar was experiencing "ankle soreness."

PHOENIX — It was a huge disappointment for Phoenix Suns fans Wednesday night after NBA superstar Kevin Durant was pulled from his home debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to "ankle soreness."

The Suns tweeted just before the game the 13-time All-Star would not play and Torrey Craig would be in the starting lineup.

INJURY UPDATE: Kevin Durant is OUT with left ankle soreness.



Torrey Craig will be in the starting lineup. https://t.co/nXcrkTLkxe — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 9, 2023

Video showed Durant driving to the basket during warmups when he rolled his left ankle as he jumped. He immediately hopped up and was walking, though he was moving slowly.

BREAKING: Kevin Durant is OUT. He’s been scratched from the game due to left ankle soreness. As you’ll see below, KD slipped on a wet spot during pregame warmups. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/adyxgJ0Fvl — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 9, 2023

Durant has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road.

He is averaging 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in his three games with the Suns.

Phoenix traded for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in February, sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

