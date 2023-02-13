The KD era officially begins in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns’ expectations are on the rise as Kevin Durant took part in his first team practice.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns rocked the NBA landscape when the team pulled off a blockbuster trade, landing superstar Kevin Durant here in the Valley of the Sun.

"When you have a really good player that works like he does, it's cool to watch,” Suns Head Coach Monty Williams said.

You could say that again.

The team had to give up both Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and a bevy of draft picks, but the move is one that immediately puts the Suns back in the NBA title conversation.

Although Coach said, the process remains the same, one day at a time.

"I don't know if I've ever embraced excitement,” Williams said. “I think it's human nature for everyone to look ahead, but as a coach, we try to adopt doing the next right thing."

That includes not skipping steps. San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich sent Williams a message as a reminder to maintain the status quo and not let the outside noise influence the men inside their building.

"I got a text message from Pop, and he just said don't skip steps,” Williams said. “That's something he taught us a long time ago and something I'm going to lean on."

But when you have a bonafide superstar in KD here in the Valley, it’s hard not to imagine what the impact of one man can bring to an organization. In the meantime, the work continues, and the goal remains the same; bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Phoenix.

"I can't say I've embraced all this excitement,” Williams said. “But it's certainly there, and I'm glad about it. At the same time, we know we have a lot of work to do."

Coach declined to comment on Durant’s status or his timeline to join the starting lineup. But the Suns did rule him out for the remaining two games before the All-Star break.

