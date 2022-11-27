Arizona State's Sun Devil Football program has named a graduate of the university as their head coach

ASU alumni Kenny Dillingham will be the 26th head coach of the Sun Devil Football program, the university announced on Sunday.

TEMPE, Ariz — Arizona State University is getting a new head coach for their Sun Devil Football program!

The program announced on Sunday that ASU alumni Kenny Dillingham would be the program's 26th coach.

Dillingham is returning to Tempe after a series of impressive tenures at Memphis, Auburn, Florida State, and most recently as the offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon.

While in Oregon, Dillingham was nominated for the 2022 Broyles Award which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

"He brings the energy, knowledge and appreciation of our state and university that is valued by all of us," said Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson.

"His knowledge of the current college football landscape, learned by coaching across the nation, is needed and wanted at ASU."

The hiring decision comes after former head coach Herm Edwards was dropped from the program earlier this year.

Arizona State and Edwards mutually agreed to part ways on Sep.18 after a series of high-profile losses and a lingering NCAA investigation.

The university hopes that Dillingham's experience will give the program new life after a rocky year.

University President Dr. Michael Crow added, "We are committed to athletic success, and Sun Devil Football is an important part of the success of the university. We are excited to welcome Kenny home."

Dillingham is a Valley native and graduated from Arizona State in 2013. He is the first ASU graduate to be named head coach in Sun Devil Football's modern era.

His hire is pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents.

