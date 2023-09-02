'Oh, my golf game is terrible': JJ Watt draws large crowds in WM Open Pro-Am

Cardinals legend JJ Watt put his golf skills and nerves to the test in the WM Open Pro-Am.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It’s the party before the real party begins at TPC Scottsdale; the Pro-Am! Dozens of celebrities took part in the event, including newly retired Arizona Cardinal JJ Watt, who admits his golf game needs some work.

“Oh, my golf game is terrible,” Watt said. “It is not in a good place right now, but we’re here, so let’s go hit it and have some fun.”

Watt was paired with ASU alum Jon Rahm and the Cardinal failed to emulate any of Rahm’s skillset on the course.

“If you’re sticking around to see me hit the ball like that, that’ll be a hard no,” Watt joked. “You should leave now.”

Watt shared he had never played in front of a large crowd before, so this was the ultimate test mentally for a man whose comfort comes on the football field, not the golf course.

“I am very nervous right now, no doubt about it,” Watt said. “More nervous about the people standing over by the side, though, more than anything else.”

Fortunately, Watt did *not* hit any spectators and enjoyed the day with the raucous crowds and several autographs to go along with it.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.