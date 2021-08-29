Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision after 8-round slugfest in Cleveland

Westlake native Jake Paul defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley via split decision in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — Despite not making good on his promise to knockout Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul's Northeast Ohio homecoming still ended in victory. Following an eight-round slugest, the Westlake native defeated the former UFC champion via split decision at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday night.

A raucous atmosphere witnessed a largely underwhelming outcome, despite both Paul and Woodley landing big shots on one another throughout the eight-round contest. Ultimately, however, it was Paul -- decked out in Cleveland Browns' colored trunks -- earning the split decision victory to advance his boxing record to 4-0.

What follows is a recap of Sunday night's fights in Cleveland.

Main event: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley via a 2-1 split decision after their eight-round bout goes the distance. Both fighters landed big shots on one another, with Woodley knocking Paul down in the fourth. Ultimately, however, Paul was able to return fire and consistently keep pace with Woodley and land enough shots to earn the victory.

Co-main event: Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado (WBC World, WBO World Female Featherweight Title)

Serrano defends her titles by unanimous decision after the fight goes the 10-round distance. Serrano entered the 10th round clearly looking for a knockout victory, but Mercado withstood several shots that led to a sizable cut under her eye.

Fight 4: Daniel Dubois vs. Juiseppe Cusumano (heavyweight)

Daniel Dubois makes quick work of Joe Cusumano with a first-round knockout.

Fight 3: Montana Love vs. Ivan Barancyhk (welterweight)

Cleveland native Montana Love moves to 16-0-1 with a sixth-round TKO of Ivan Barancyhk. Baranchyhk had Love on the ropes multiple times, but Love ultimately escaped and overpowered him in front of his hometown fans.

Fight 2: Anthony Taylor vs. Tommy Fury (catchweight)

Tommy Fury remains undefeated after a unanimous decision victory over Anthony "Pretty Boy" Taylor. Fury used his size advantage to his advantage throughout the four-round contest.

Fight 1: Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio (welterweight)