Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee needs 5,000 volunteers for next year's game. Here's how to apply

ARIZONA, USA — Want to go to the Super Bowl??

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is looking for 5,000 people to help welcome and assist residents and visitors as they participate in events around the Valley for Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023.



Volunteers will serve as ambassadors at key areas, including airports, hotels, and other events before and after the game.

Officials say opportunities for TEAM AZ begin as early as August with the kickoff of Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee community events.

Interested participants must be at least 18 years old at the time of submission and go through a formal application process, including a background check.

The Host Committee will hold a kickoff event and mandatory role-specific training leading up to festivities.

Officials say volunteers must commit to three shifts ranging from four to six hours each. In addition to being a part of numerous events, volunteers will receive custom-designed apparel that can be worn while volunteering, including a jacket, polo shirt, and hat.

Fans can visit www.azsuperbowl.com/volunteer to apply to be part of TEAM AZ.

