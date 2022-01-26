How do you coach the GOAT? Vanessa Nygaard’s 9-year-old has advice for new Mercury coach

Taurasi, 39, may very well be the sport's GOAT (greatest of all time).

PHOENIX — If there’s an accolade to be had in women’s basketball, Diana Taurasi has it.

In the span of her illustrious career, the Phoenix Mercury guard earned multiple MVP awards, led her team to three WNBA championships and represented Team USA on the way to five gold medals.

Taurasi, 39, may very well be the sport's GOAT (greatest of all time).

So, it’s understandable if freshman coach Vanessa Nygaard has some trepidations about coaching her, but Nygaard’s 9-year-old son had some sage advice

On her way to Phoenix for her team introduction, Nygaard’s son wished her luck and told her to be “the shepherd.”

Confused, she asked him what he meant.

‘Well, you take care of the GOAT,” he replied.

At that point, Nygaard laughed and said, “I got you.”

We’ll let Coach Nygaard take it from here. pic.twitter.com/6t2cYRlJcm — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) January 26, 2022

A head coaching job has been a lifelong dream for Nygaard who has served as an assistant coach across the league and at the collegiate level.

Her tenure with the Mercury also marks a return to home for the Scottsdale native.

While all smiles during her introduction, there’s a chance Nygaard may not even get a chance to coach Taurasi.

Taurasi still has one year left on her contract but has reportedly been mulling retirement due to mounting injuries and a growing family.

"I hopefully can fulfill my obligation. But you never know," she told ESPN in October.

Taurasi powered the Mercury back to the WNBA Finals only to suffer a heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Sky in four games.

After the disappointing end of the season, the team parted ways with longtime coach Sandy Brondello.

Her leadership combined with stars like Taurasi and Brittney Griner resulted in years of success. The trio led the team to a WNBA championship in 2014 and a trip to the playoffs each season afterward.

Losing Taurasi would be a devastating blow to the franchise and may mark Nygaard’s tenure with years of rebuilding. However, whatever the future brings, she says she’s ready for it.

"It's been my dream. I took an unconventional path [to a head coaching position],” she said on Monday. “I'm ready for that challenge."

Up to Speed