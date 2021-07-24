Arizona Coyotes pick son of franchise legend, Shane Doan, in NHL Draft

The son of the former Coyotes captain was drafted as the 37th pick in the second round.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Another Doan will don an Arizona Coyotes jersey. On Saturday morning, the Coyotes drafted Josh Doan, the son of former captain and franchise legend, Shane Doan.

On the second and final day of the NHL draft, the Coyotes drafted Doan in the second round with the 37th pick.

Doan is a freshman at ASU and a forward for the Sun Devils' hockey team. Doan was awarded the United States Hockey League Second Team in early June after finishing third in league scoring with 70 points.

He also added the title 'Clark Cup Champion' to his trophy case with the Chicago Steel in late May.

So honored to be selected by such an amazing organization! A real dream come true! @ArizonaCoyotes #Yotes https://t.co/QXr0DmUmmL — Joshua Thomas Doan (@JTDoaner19) July 24, 2021

Doan put up 31 goals and 39 assists in 53 games for the Chicago Steel of the USHL last season. The Scottsdale native was ranked 87th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, according to the Associated Press.

Shane, who was named the Coyotes' Chief Hockey Development Officer in January, retired in 2017 after 21 seasons with the team. His jersey was retired in 2019.

Shane holds the Coyotes record for games played (1,540), goals (402), assists (570), points (972), game-winning goals (69) and power-play goals (128).

The moment Shane Doan found out his son @JTDoaner19 was drafted. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/pco4Va6EoJ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 24, 2021

