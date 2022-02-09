VOTE: You get to choose Friday Night Fever Week 2 Game of the Week

There were more than 20,000 in votes in the Week 1 Game of the Week fan vote! Find out who the nominees are for this week are here!

PHOENIX — Season 33 of Friday Night Fever is rolling into week 2 after a great week to open the season.

We began a new way for you, the fans, to take part in the show last week by choosing which game would be the Game of the Week!

More than 20,000 votes were received in last week's poll and Sunrise Mountain at Liberty won with more than 55% of the votes!

So, can this week's nominees top that number?

All three games that are being nominated feature teams that started the year 1-0.

The Week 2 nominees for Game of the Week are: Chaparral at Williams Field, O'Connor at Red Mountain, and Tolleson Union at Cesar Chavez!

Chaparral at Williams Field is a rematch of a 6A semifinal matchup from 2021. Chaparral won that game 35-28 to advance to their 2nd-straight title game. Chaparral started this year with a win over Salpointe Catholic and Williams Field went to Oceanside, Calif., and beat El Cajon.

This will be the first time that O'Connor and Red Mountain will ever meet on the football field. Last week, Red Mountain went to the Honor Bowl in California and beat Mater Dei (CA). O'Connor stayed home and beat Brophy in Week 1.

This will be the first time since 2010 that Tolleson Union and Cesar Chavez will square off. They have played twice before with Chavez winning both times. Tolleson started the year with a win over rival Agua Fria and Chavez beat Westwood in their season opener.

Vote below and if you can't see the poll, click here to vote.

The poll closes Thursday at 10 a.m.!

Be a Believer and catch Friday Night Fever every Friday night at 11:35 p.m.!

