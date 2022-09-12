VOTE: Week 3 Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

Find out who the nominees for this week’s game are and vote for your favorites here.

PHOENIX — There's something new on Friday Night Fever this year.

We began a new way for you, the fans, to take part in the show by choosing which game would be the Game of the Week!

Here are your choice for this week’s Friday Night Fever Game of the Week:

Desert Edge at Highland

Desert Edge (2-0) is widely considered the top-ranked team in 5A. Friday will be their first major test of the season against defending 6A champion Highland (1-1)

The Scorpions have a bunch of weapons, including a new starting QB in Sophomore Hezekiah Millender, senior RB Chris Cordero, and receiver Aundre Gibson.

The Hawks have one of the top players in the state in All-Fever Offensive lineman Caleb Lamu.

Casa Grande at Central

Case Grande (2-0) is off to a perfect start under new head coach Mark Luna. The Cougars completed their first undefeated season last year by winning the 4A title. Luna was on the staff last year and played at Casa Grande from 1996-2000.

Central (2-0) is coming off two good wins to start the season, Beating North Canyon 41-0 last week and beating Paradise Valley 34-32 in the opener. Head Coach Chandler Hovik was named Arizona Cardinals Coach of the Week after their Week 1 win.

Florence at Coolidge

Two schools, separated by 10 miles. Florence (4-0) at Coolidge (2-2). It’s been a LONG time since Fever has been out to cover this rivalry game.

Vote below, and if you can’t see the poll, vote here. Voting ends on Thursday at 10 a.m

Week 2 of Arizona’s longest-running high school football show saw storms roll through and postpone many of our games, but not our Game of the Week!

O’Connor beat Red Mountain 28-14 in a great game, which won our poll that got more than 9,000 votes!

