National Signing Day 2022 roundup: Friday Night Fever stars head to the next level

The class of 2022 is heading to college and many FNF stars made their college choices official today. Here's a look.

PHOENIX — In years past, the first Tuesday in February was one of the biggest days of the college football season, as all of the future college football stars would make their college decisions official.

With the addition of the early signing period in December, this day isn't quite as big, but many Friday Night Fever stars announced the teams they will be joining today.

Let's start in Scottsdale, where one of the most dynamic wideouts in the Valley, athlete Javen Jacobs decided that he will play his college football close to home at ASU.

"I've been looking forward to this moment since I was a little kid, especially when I was coming here to Saguaro, the whole goal was to go to college," Jacobs said. "I'm glad I could make my family proud and state proud."

The last time Jacobs stepped foot inside Sun Devil Stadium, he solidified his legacy as a Sabercat by scoring two touchdowns to help Saguaro win its first AIA Open Division state championship. He finished his senior year with more than 1,200 yards of total offense and 16 touchdowns.

The Saguaro to ASU pipeline goes back to the days of D.J. Foster, one of the many local products who made it to the NFL.

"I remember when I would visit him when he was at ASU, when I was a little kid, and I would come watch him practice, play at like spring ball and stuff like that," Jacobs said. "And now I'm in his position, now going to ASU, it feels amazing. "

It appears that Jacobs will follow in Foster's footsteps by wearing number 8 at ASU, as he posted a picture in the jersey on Twitter.

Jacobs plans on studying architecture at ASU and he is ready to build a new legacy on Frank Kush Field.

As for ASU, National Signing Day was not a bright spot, due to the resignations of their offensive and defensive coordinators and the looming NCAA recruiting investigation.

The Sun Devils signed the lowest-ranked class in the Pac-12, and the 2nd-lowest-ranked class among Power 5 schools.

The Sun Devils added 12 student-athletes to their 2022 class. The class announced today has 10 transfers and just one high school athlete.

The family just got bigger 😈



Excited to welcome our newest Sun Devils to Tempe! 🔱 pic.twitter.com/YCVSjMkT4n — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) February 2, 2022

NAU added 9 players to their 2022 class, including 5 from Arizona (Davondre Bucannon from Chaparral, Connor Clinton from Casteel, Kaden Hicks from Mountain Ridge, Tre Tate from Hamilton, and Tyler Wigglesworth from Mountain Ridge). Brevin Czosnyka from O'Connor, Angel Flores from Casa Grande, Devon Grubbs from Desert Vista, Marcus Lye from Brophy, Alani Ma'afu from Saguaro and Alexis Sanchez from Mountain Ridge signed to join the Lumberjacks in December.

3 other Saguaro Sabercats are headed to the next level. Cannen Siegel will play at Idaho State, Ivan Martin is going to Northern State and Raul Aguilar will play at Garden City Community College.

National Signing Day at #SagU Congrats to @CannenSiegel @_JavenJacobs @IvanSMartin23 @RaulAgu559879 for making your commitment today! Shout out to @parkerb_79 @RidgeDocekal and Tristan Monday who already signed on Early Signing Day 🙌 and more to come 🔜 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/aRkPe2YJDt — Saguaro Football (@saguarofootball) February 2, 2022

Here's where some Chandler Wolves are heading to college:

Alfred Smith will head to Greeley, Colorado, to play for the Northern Colorado Bears.

Smith's high school teammate, Franky Morales, will also be his college teammate, as Morales will also play for Northern Colorado.

Welcome to our Bears Family Franky! (@FrankyxMorales) A 1st Team All-State and All-Region Defensive Back. A Captain, a leader and instinctual playmaker who has winner written all over him. Go Bears! 🐻🏈 pic.twitter.com/yP4FIya2Ji — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) February 2, 2022

and Chandler's Jacob Holmes is heading west to play for Frenso State:

As for Chandler's rival, the Hamilton Huskies, some of their stars are staying close to home. Joel Gant will play for NAIA school Ottawa University Arizona in Surprise. He'll be joined by Hamilton teammates Dwayne Ross and Jonathan Lozano

Hamilton linebacker Grant Degraffenreid will play for Alabama State:

One of the top QBs in Arizona, Chaparral's Brayren Silbor will play for Lehigh in Pennsylvania:

From the desert pines throwing striaght dimes!! Can't wait to see Mr. Silbor light up the scoreboard! Welcome home @BraytenSilbor! #2FLY2GETHER #NSD22 pic.twitter.com/WDyO3Ix5Tp — Lehigh Football (@LehighFootball) February 2, 2022

Brophy quarterback E.J. Warner is also heading to Pennsylvania. He'll play for Temple.

Horizon defensive tackle Daniel Santiago signed to play for Holy Cross:

Highland tight end Jace Patton will play for the Augustana Vikings:

Desert Edge's quarterback Adryan Lara will head to the Big XII to play for the Kansas State Wildcats.

Three players from Casteel signed today. Rudy Varela will suit up for Air Force, Shakaun Bowser is heading to Colorado and Conner Clinton will play for NAU.

Proud of these players for signing their national letters of intent today. Look forward to watching them pursue their dreams of playing at the collegiate level. @CasteelFootball @casteeltdclub @CasteelAthletic pic.twitter.com/M3NZBWbxTK — Bobby Newcombe (@CoachNewcombe) February 2, 2022

Pinnacle's Cole Franklin is heading to Carnegie Mellon and Chris Cappellini will play for Lake Forest College.

Congratulations to Pinnacle Pioneers Cole Franklin - Carnegie Mellon and Chris Cappellini - Lake Forest on their commitment to attend these outstanding universities and continue their football career! #Pinnacle #Pioneers #Football #NLI #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/Fhh0HPDVp3 — 🅿️INNACLE FOOTBALL (@GoBigBlue_PHS) February 2, 2022

Queen Creek running back Payton Barlow is officially a NAU Lumberjack:

Amier Boyd from Mountain Pointe is headed to UTEP:

Boyd's teammate Jack Plote will head up north to NAU:

Big day for my little brother & the Plote family today! Excited to see him make a difference in Flagstaff @NAU_Football All Glory to God #KEEPCHO22IN @jack_plote pic.twitter.com/CxkMAZ3l8P — J.R. Plote (@JRPlote) February 2, 2022

Matt Katergaris from Desert Mountain is a Sun Devil:

