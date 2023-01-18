Zak Hill named new head football coach at Saguaro High School

Hill was reportedly Saguaro’s top choice after an extensive search of internal, in-state, and out-of-state candidates.

Saguaro High School has found a new leader for their football program.

The school announced Tuesday that Zak Hill is their new head football coach, succeeding Jason Mohns.

Hill previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State University and Boise State University. He is currently an assistant coach at ALA Gilbert North, which won the 2022 4A State Championship last month, and will leave to join Saguaro.

“Saguaro has a rich history and tradition of excellence in both academics and athletics,” Hill said in a release from the school. “I feel privileged to continue the leadership of Saguaro's football team after the historic head coaching tenures of Jason Mohns, John Sanders, and others."

Hill was reportedly Saguaro’s top choice after an extensive search of internal, in-state, and out-of-state candidates.

“Coach Hill brings both the experience and knowledge to support and evolve our student athletes, families, coaches, and community at the high school and college level," Principal Ann Achtziger said. "I believe our football program has a bright future under his dynamic leadership.”



Saguaro Athletic Director Matt Harris also said Hill is a great choice to lead the program.

“Coach Hill’s wealth of coaching knowledge and experience at the collegiate and high school levels will create elite opportunities for our student-athletes to develop and excel, on and off the field,” Harris said.

Hill is set to be introduced to the team and current coaching staff Wednesday.

