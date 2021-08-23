Williams Field team doctor makes incredible impact on program

Williams Field high school athletes receive a one-of-a-kind experience with the football team's doctor.

GILBERT, Ariz. — High School football is about much more than the game itself because of the people surrounding the programs.

Dr. Jon Porman is one of those people.

For years, Williams Field High School football coach Steve Campbell, and Porman, a team doctor, have impacted the lives of the young men that have gone through the Black Hawks program.

“Everything he does is about positivity and connectivity so that was what just gravitated me toward him,” said Campbell.

Over the span of nearly three decades, Porman has worked with athletes all across the world, including professional athletes in the valley and members of the Chinese Olympic team.

“I got what I wanted, which was to work with all these pro athletes and all these ASU athletes ... and realized that wasn’t my calling,” Porman said. “That’s what I thought I wanted, but that’s wasn’t really what I was supposed to do.”

His calling was to bring positivity and a holistic approach to treatment to high schoolers.

“What I’ve found in the last 26 years is that one component almost everybody misses is the brain,” Porman said.

Porman uses a combination of targeted frequency therapies which includes emotional, nutritional and environmental aspects, that he said helps his patients recover typically 40-60% faster than traditional methods.

“I love having an impact on this world, it’s not about how much money you make, it's in the end how much of an impact did you have,” said Porman. “I really believe life is about two things, experiences and relationships and you can combine the two.”

For incoming players, it doesn’t take long to realize Porman is one of a kind, in the way he approaches life and his career, and the way he loves each one of them unapologetically.

“He’s a special character and a special guy in my heart and I know everybody else's,” said quarterback CJ Tiller. “When he says 'I love you' I know he means it from the bottom of his heart."

“It’s not just about how’s your body doing or what he’s doing to treat you, it’s how’s your mind doing, how’s everything, how’s your family,” said running back Kaden Cloud.

Whether he’s treated players for injuries, or impacted their lives through his words, there’s no question Porman makes the Williams Field program a special one.

“To have somebody that’s so bought into what we do here at Williams Field, we’re incredibly fortunate,” Campbell said.

The Black Hawks open their season against Higley Friday, Sept. 3.

