What is in store for the Hamilton Huskies in 2023?

Hamilton has a Friday Night Fever Game of the Week candidate Week 1 when they open on the road at Liberty on Friday, Aug. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Another season of Friday Night Fever is almost here. Arizona's longest running high school show is gearing up for its 34th season.

Every night for the next three weeks, we will spotlight a different team leading up to the season premiere.

Hamilton High School is dressed for success. They showed up to CUSD football media day in suits and ties. All business mindset trying to get Hamilton back to the old days success and win their first state title since 2012.

The Huskies have been very close the past four seasons. They will future one of the biggest offensive lines in the state, led by junior Toby Mealer and have a confident returning quarterback in Beckham Pellant.

Hamilton has a Friday Night Fever Game of the Week candidate Week 1 when they open on the road at Liberty on Friday, Aug. 25.

Be a believer, catch the Fever, every Friday night at 11:35 p.m. starting Aug. 18 with our Friday Night Fever Preview Show.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12Sports on YouTube