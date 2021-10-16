x
HS Football

Week 7: Friday Night Fever Rewind

Big games! Big plays! Get the highlights here.

ARIZONA, USA — Friday Night Fever is here! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 15 here.

Queen Creek defeats Liberty, 26-21

Queen Creek post-game interview.

Cactus defeats Greenway, 46-0

Saguaro defeats Sierra Canyon, 24-7

Brophy defeats Chaparral, 28-27

Basha defeats Mountain Pointe, 48-21

Highland defeats Perry, 27-12

Boulder Creek defeats Mountain Ridge, 34-20

Williams Field defeats Casteel, 24-14

Agua Fria defeats Kellis, 16-14

Cactus Shadows defeats Sunnyslope, 56-20

Pueblo defeats Tempe, 47-31

Tempe's head coach, Todd Hanley speaks with 12 News.

Gabriel Molina speaks with 12 News.

Corona Del Sol defeats Mesa, 42-13

St. Marys defeats Thunderbird, 49-14


Bonus:


Monty Williams speaks to Mountain View 

