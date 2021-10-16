Week 7: Friday Night Fever Rewind

ARIZONA, USA — Friday Night Fever is here! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 15 here.
Queen Creek defeats Liberty, 26-21
Queen Creek post-game interview.
Cactus defeats Greenway, 46-0
Saguaro defeats Sierra Canyon, 24-7
Brophy defeats Chaparral, 28-27
Basha defeats Mountain Pointe, 48-21
Highland defeats Perry, 27-12
Boulder Creek defeats Mountain Ridge, 34-20
Williams Field defeats Casteel, 24-14
Agua Fria defeats Kellis, 16-14
Cactus Shadows defeats Sunnyslope, 56-20
Pueblo defeats Tempe, 47-31
Tempe's head coach, Todd Hanley speaks with 12 News.
Gabriel Molina speaks with 12 News.
Corona Del Sol defeats Mesa, 42-13
St. Marys defeats Thunderbird, 49-14
Bonus:
Monty Williams speaks to Mountain View
Friday Night Fever
