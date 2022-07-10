VOTE: Week 6 Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Who made the biggest play this week? Vote here!

PHOENIX — With Friday Night Fever comes our weekly "Hot Shot Play of the Week" poll where fans choose between three plays to be announced as our play of the week on next week's show.

Week 6 of high school football brought some huge plays. Here are the top three nominees for play of the week:

59-yard TD catch by Desert Edge's Kezion Dia-Johnson

Kickoff return for a touchdown by Camelback's Daviyon Day Jr.

Notre Dame Prep's game-winning field goal in triple overtime

Then vote below! Click here if you do not see the poll. The poll closes on Friday at 10 a.m.

Friday Night Fever

