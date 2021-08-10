Week 6: Friday Night Fever Rewind

ARIZONA, USA — Friday Night Fever is here! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 8 here.
Hamilton defeats Chaparral, 35-32
Hamilton's head coach Michael Zdebski speaks to12 News.
Cactus defeats Desert Edge, 42-14
Cactus' head coach Joseph Ortiz speaks after victory.
Queen Creek defeats Casteel, 21-0
Red Mountain defeats Mountain View, 20-3
Horizon defeats Apollo, 58-21
Corona Del Sol defeats Skyline, 45-0
Saguaro defeats Maricopa, 69-7
Saguaro's head coach Jason Mohns speaks on tribute game.
Arizona Lutheran defeats Veritas, 37-14
Chandler defeats Perry, 49-3
Chandler's head coach Rick Garretson speaks on team, support system and more.
Blaine Hipa and Franky Morales speak to 12 News on atmosphere and the team.
Glendale defeats Seton Catholic, 48-43
Verrado defeats Central, 45-7
Mountain Point defeats Cesar Chavez, 49-21
Friday Night Fever
