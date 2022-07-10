Friday Night Fever Week 6 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 6 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 8 here.
Game of the Week: Morenci defeats San Tan Charter 64-13
On the Road: Camelback defeats Fairfax 18-16
Interview with Camelback Head Coach Brandon McNutt
Hot Shots Plays of the Week
Notre Dame Prep defeats Desert Mountain 20-17
Liberty defeats Basha 35-7
Saguaro defeats Desert Edge 42-18
Cactus defeats Peoria 47-20
Horizon defeats Higley 15-12
Central defeats South Mountain 40-8
St. Mary's defeats Poston Butte 27-12
Pinnacle defeats Valley Vista 48-0
Canyon View defeats Willow Canyon 32-3
Shadow Ridge defeats Westview 46-21
Westwood defeats Trevor Browne 40-31
Social media posts from Week 6
Friday Night Fever
