HS Football

Friday Night Fever Week 6 Rewind

Week 6 of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 6 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 8 here.

Game of the Week: Morenci defeats San Tan Charter 64-13

On the Road: Camelback defeats Fairfax 18-16

Interview with Camelback Head Coach Brandon McNutt

Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Notre Dame Prep defeats Desert Mountain 20-17

Liberty defeats Basha 35-7

Saguaro defeats Desert Edge 42-18

Cactus defeats Peoria 47-20

Horizon defeats Higley 15-12

Central defeats South Mountain 40-8

St. Mary's defeats Poston Butte 27-12

Pinnacle defeats Valley Vista 48-0

Canyon View defeats Willow Canyon 32-3

Shadow Ridge defeats Westview 46-21

Westwood defeats Trevor Browne 40-31

Social media posts from Week 6

Friday Night Fever

Arizona sports 

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.  

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC. 

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

