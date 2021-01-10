Week 5: Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Who made the biggest plays this week? Vote here

ARIZONA, USA — The fifth week of high school football brought some huge plays. Whose was the best? Vote for it down below.

This week's choices:

1. Chaparral's Deandre Buchanan taking a blocked field goal back for a touchdown

2. Millennium's Eric Rivera diving to make an interception

3. Desert Edge's Aundre Gibson running back a punt return for touchdown

