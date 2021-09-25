Week 4: Friday Night Fever rewind

ARIZONA, USA — Friday Night Fever is here! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 24 here.
Chandler defeats Liberty, 41-21
Chandler's head coach, Rick Garretson and quarterback Blaine Hipa speak with 12 News after victory.
Hamilton defeats Centennial, 35-15
Casteel defeats Mountain Pointe, 35-6
Chaparral defeats Saguaro, 27-26
Chaparral's head coach, Brent Barnes speaks with 12 News after victory over rival Saguaro.
The Cardinals and former Saguaro wide-receiver, Christian Kirk, speaks on the long-standing rival game.
Cactus defeats Sunrise Mountain, 50-7
Verrado defeats Trevor Browne, 50-0
Brophy defeats Notre Dame, 20-7
Ironwood defeats Paradise Valley, 42-14
Buckeye Union defeats Arcadia, 47-18
Mountain Ridge defeats North, 42-6
Mountain Ridge's head coach, Doug Madoski, speaks with 12 News after a successful night on the field.
ALA Queen Creek defeats Northwest Christian, 44-12
Deer Valley defeats Goldwater, 36-28
Friday Night Fever
