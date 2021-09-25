Week 4: Friday Night Fever rewind

Check out the highlights of the night here!

ARIZONA, USA — Friday Night Fever is here! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 24 here.

Chandler defeats Liberty, 41-21

Chandler's head coach, Rick Garretson and quarterback Blaine Hipa speak with 12 News after victory.

Hamilton defeats Centennial, 35-15

Casteel defeats Mountain Pointe, 35-6

Chaparral defeats Saguaro, 27-26

Chaparral's head coach, Brent Barnes speaks with 12 News after victory over rival Saguaro.

The Cardinals and former Saguaro wide-receiver, Christian Kirk, speaks on the long-standing rival game.

Cactus defeats Sunrise Mountain, 50-7

Verrado defeats Trevor Browne, 50-0

Brophy defeats Notre Dame, 20-7

Ironwood defeats Paradise Valley, 42-14

Buckeye Union defeats Arcadia, 47-18

Mountain Ridge defeats North, 42-6

Mountain Ridge's head coach, Doug Madoski, speaks with 12 News after a successful night on the field.

ALA Queen Creek defeats Northwest Christian, 44-12

Deer Valley defeats Goldwater, 36-28

