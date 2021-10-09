Week 2: Friday Night Fever rewind

Check out the highlights of the night here!

ARIZONA, USA — Friday Night Fever is back! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 10 here.

Basha defeats Perry 45-6

Chandler defeats Cherry Creek 17-7

Hamilton defeats Casteel 23-13

Saguaro defeats Ala Queen Creek 20-14

Notre Dame defeats Corona del Sol

30-28

Horizon defeats Sunrise Mountain 24-15





Valley Christian defeats Gilbert Christian 49-8

Mountain View defeat Valley Vista 21-0

Red Mountain defeat Mesa 41-3

Mountain Pointe defeat Brophy 26-23

Brophy's head coach, Jason Jewell, spoke with 12 News after the tough loss versus Mountain Pointe and discusses next week's game against Basha.

Brophy's E.J. Warner and Taj Huges talked about turning the program around and the motivation.

Trevor Browne defeat Maryville 55-6

Sunnyslope defeat Ironwood 33-7

