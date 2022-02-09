Week 1: Friday Night Fever Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is here! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 2 here.
Liberty defeats Sunrise Mountain 50-0
Bergen Catholic defeats Saguaro 28-7
Notre Dame Prep defeats Horizon 48-21
Hamilton defeats Centennial 38-14
Casteel defeats Mountain Ridge 54-28
Higley defeats Poston Butte 50-43
Cesar Chavez defeats Westwood 57-20
Arizona Lutheran defeats Gilbert Christian 40-34
Chaparral defeats Salpointe Catholic 23-20
Shadow Mountain defeats Coronado 49-0
Tolleson Union defeats Agua Fria 26-15
