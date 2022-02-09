x
HS Football

Week 1: Friday Night Fever Rewind

Friday night football is back! Get the highlights here.

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is here! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 2 here.

Liberty defeats Sunrise Mountain 50-0

Bergen Catholic defeats Saguaro 28-7

Notre Dame Prep defeats Horizon 48-21

Interview with Horizon head coach Andy Litten

Hamilton defeats Centennial 38-14

Casteel defeats Mountain Ridge 54-28

Higley defeats Poston Butte 50-43

Cesar Chavez defeats Westwood 57-20

Arizona Lutheran defeats Gilbert Christian 40-34

Chaparral defeats Salpointe Catholic 23-20

Shadow Mountain defeats Coronado 49-0

Tolleson Union defeats Agua Fria 26-15

Friday Night Fever

Arizona sports 

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.  

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC. 

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

