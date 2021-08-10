VOTE: Week 6 Hot Shots Play of the Week

Who made the biggest play this week? Vote here

ARIZONA, USA — With Friday Night Fever comes our weekly "Hot Shot Play of the Week" poll where fans choose between four plays to be announced as our play of the week on next week's show.

The sixth week of high school football brought some huge plays Saguaro's Javen Jacobs, 70-yard TD. Seton Catholic's Mikey Castro, 99-yard kick return for a TD. Ryan Griswold, 55-yard int-return TD.

Watch the Hot Shot nominees in the video at the top of this story or right here:

Follow us on Twitter for more Friday Night Fever and to retweet our link to the poll so that you can rack up more votes for your favorite Hot Shot.

Friday Night Fever