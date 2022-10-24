VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 9 Game of the Week

It's time to vote once again for the FNF Game of the Week! Find out what games you can vote for here!

PHOENIX — It's that time of the week once again, time for you, the fans, to have a huge voice in our show by choosing our Game of the Week for Week 9 of Friday Night Fever!

Last week, we crossed the 250,000 vote threshold for the first season of our Game of the Week Poll and that is all because of you! We're averaging more than 31,000 votes a week!

In our Week 8 poll, we got more than 13,000 votes and 76% of those went to the winning game, AZ College Prep at ALA-Gilbert North! It was a great night out in Gilbert as the Eagles flew to a 47-7 win!

Now, let's reveal the Week 9 nominees!

Basha at Chandler

First up is the biggest game in 6A, a Premier Region battle between two of the best teams in Arizona: Basha at Chandler.

Both of these teams are ranked in the Open Division top 8. Chandler is the top-ranked team in the state while Basha is ranked 5th.

Chandler is undefeated at 7-0 this season. They have beaten Cathedral Catholic (Carlsbad, Calif.), Corona del Sol, Notre Dame Prep, Saguaro, Red Mountain, Casteel, and Mountain View. In their 7 wins, the Wolves have an average margin of victory of 35 points.

Basha is 6-1 this year. They have beaten Los Alamitos (Calif.), Desert Ridge, Salpointe Catholic, Mountain View, Cactus, and Hamilton. The Bears' lone loss is to Liberty, the #2-ranked team in Arizona.

This will be the 13th meeting all-time between Chandler and Basha (regular season and playoffs combined). Basha won the first game in 2011, but since then Chandler has rolled off 11-straight victories.

West Point at Paradise Valley

Next up is a huge game in the 5A Central Valley region: West Point at Paradise Valley. This game could decide the region title, as both of these teams are 2-0 in region play.

Paradise Valley is 6-1 this season. The Trojans lost their season-opening game to Central, but have since rolled off 6-straight wins over Flowing Wells, Camelback, Westview, Washington, Kellis, and La Joya.

West Point is 5-2 this year, which is just the 2nd varsity season for the Dragons. The Dragons split their first four games. They beat Thunderbird and McClintock to open the season but then lost back-to-back games against Trevor Browne and Skyline. Since then, West Point has won 3 games in a row over Agua Fria, North Canyon, and Copper Canyon.

This is the 1st ever meeting between West Point and Paradise Valley.

Scottsdale Christian at Scottsdale Prep

And our final nominee is a big rivalry game in 2A, which will have big playoff implications as this is the final week of their regular season: Scottsdale Christian at Scottsdale Prep!

These two schools sit just 8 miles apart, are ranked #6 (Christian) and #7 (Prep) in 2A, and are 1st (Christian) and 2nd (Prep) in the 2A Verde Region, so this game will be for a region title.

Scottsdale Christian is 7-2 this season. They've lost to 2A #1 Morenci and #2 Pima, but have beaten #10 Heritage Academy Laveen, 3A #18 Fountain Hills, #35 Glendale Prep, #14 Veritas Prep, #15 Madison Highland, #12 Valley Lutheran, and #39 Coronado.

Scottsdale Prep is 8-1 this year. Their lone loss is to #4 Camp Verde. They have beaten #14 Veritas Prep, #36 St. John Paul II, #8 Tonopah Valley, #31 NFL Yet, #20 Trivium Prep, #39 Coronado, #12 Valley Lutheran, and #15 Madison Highland.

This will be the 7th meeting between Scottsdale Christian and Scottsdale Prep. Scottsdale Christian has won 5 of the previous 6.

Vote!

Now that you are an informed voter, it's time to make your choice and vote for which should be the Week 9 Game of the Week!

Vote below, and if you can't see the poll, click here.

Voting ends Thursday at 10 a.m. and the winner will get to be our top highlight on Friday Night Fever!

While you are here, make sure to vote in our Week 8 Hot Shots Play of the Week by clicking here. Voting in that poll goes until Friday at 10 a.m.

Be a believer and catch Friday Night Fever this Friday night at 11:35!