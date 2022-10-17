Here's the Week 8 vote for Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

It's time for another week of FNF and you get to choose the biggest game! Find out the nominees and vote in this story.

PHOENIX — The 33rd season of Friday Night Fever is zooming right along and we are now in Week 8, which means the playoffs are right around the corner!

We had another great week of voting by you, the fans, in our brand new Game of the Week poll. There were almost 22,000 votes in last week's poll, which saw Arcadia at Marcos de Niza earn the title of Game of the Week.

The Padres won that battle 24-10 and are still undefeated!

Now, it's time to move on to Week 8 and learn who the nominees for this week's Game of the Week are!

Arizona College Prep at ALA-Gilbert North

Our first nominee is a battle between two 4A schools that are leading their respective regions, Arizona College Prep at ALA-Gilbert North.

Arizona College Prep is led by head coach Myron Blueford. They are 5-1 and 1-0 in the Desert Sky region so far this year. The Knights had a season-opening loss to Valley Christian, but have rolled off five straight wins over Gilbert, Walden Grove, Mesa, Moon Valley, and Seton Catholic.

ALA-Gilbert North is led by head coach Randy Ricedorff. The Eagles are 4-2 on the year and 1-0 in the East Sky region. The Eagles have wins over SLAM Academy, Westwood, Prescott, and Snowflake this season and they have lost to Eastmark and ALA-Queen Creek.

This will be the 4th meeting between these two schools. ALA-Gilbert North has won the 3 previous games.

Westwood at Mesa

Game of the Week nominee #2 is one of the most storied rivalries in our state. Westwood at Mesa.

This series dates all the way back to 1963 and Friday will be the 61st all-time meeting between the schools. Mesa currently has a 35-25 lead in the series. The Jackrabbits won 14-straight over the Warriors from 1989-2002, but the Warriors have been the better team as of late, getting wins in 2020 and 2021.

Westwood, who is led by head coach Brandon Large, is currently in 2nd place in the 6A Fiesta region and is 3-3 this year and 2-0 in region play. The Warriors have beaten Dobson, Marana, and Trevor Browne this year and have lost to Cesar Chavez, ALA-Gilbert North, and Valley Vista.

Mesa, who is led by head coach Chad DeGrenier, is also 3-3. The Jackrabbits are currently in 1st place in the 6A Fiesta region and are 1-0 in region play. Mesa has beaten Cesar Chavez, Camelback, and Dobson this year and they have lost to Corona del Sol, Moutain View, and Arizona College Prep.

Campo Verde at ALA-Queen Creek

And our final Game of the Week nominee is a huge game in the 5A San Tan region, Campo Verde at ALA-Queen Creek.

ALA-Queen Creek is 5-1 and 1-0 in region play in 2022. They have beaten Verrado, Cactus, South Mountain, ALA-Gilbert North, and Mesquite and their lone loss came to Queen Creek. The Patriots are currently in 1st place in the 5A San Tan region.

Campo Verde is 4-1 and 1-0 in region play this year with wins over Chavez (Delano, Calif.), Apollo, Gilbert, and Casa Grande. Their only loss came to Mountain Pointe. The Coyotes are currently in 2nd place in the 5A San Tan region.

This will be the first time these two schools will ever meet on the gridiron.

VOTE

Now that you are an informed voter, it's time to make your choice for Friday Night Fever's Week 8 Game of the Week!

Vote below and if you can't see the poll, click here.

Remember, you can vote for your school and/or favorite game as many times as you want, so refresh the page and vote again! Voting in this poll ends Thursday at 10 am.

