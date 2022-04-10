VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 6 Game of the Week

This week, fans get to choose between Chandler @ Casteel, Morenci @ San Tan Charter and Notre Dame Prep at Desert Mountain for Game of the Week!

It's that time of the week once again! Time to vote for the Friday Night Fever Week 6 Game of the Week!

In the first half of the 2022 season, we have 186,337 votes. That's an average of more than 37,000 votes per week

Last week's poll saw more than 18,000 votes roll in with Liberty at Saguaro winning the title of Game of the Week! The Lions went on to win that game last week by a score of 26-17.

Now, let's get on to Week 6

Here are the Week 6 nominees for Friday Night Fever's Game of the Week!

Chandler at Casteel

Our first nominee features one of the top matchups this week in 6A. Both the Colts and Wolves are undefeated at 5-0 on the season and feature high-powered offenses.

Casteel opened up their year with wins over Mountain Ridge, Upland (Calif.), Williams Field (the Colts' first-ever win over the Black Hawks), Casa Grande, and Tolleson Union.

Chandler has beaten Cathedral Catholic (Calif.), Corona del Sol, Notre Dame Prep, Saguaro, and Red Mountain.

The Colts average 38.2 points per game, while Chandler averages 47.6.

This is both teams' first region game of the year and only their 2nd meeting ever. Chandler won last year 21-17.

Chandler has appeared in the Game of the Week poll once this year (Week 4) and this is Casteel's debut.

Morenci at San Tan Charter

Nominee #2 takes us to perhaps the two 2A games of the week, #1 Morenci at #8 San Tan Charter.

Morenci has looked nearly unbeatable this season as they have gotten out to an undefeated 6-0 start. The Wildcats have pitched 4 shutouts and have only given up 20 points so far this year.

San Tan Charter only has one loss so far this season, which came to #13 San Tan Foothills.

These two schools have played just once before. In 2020, Morenci won 21-14.

Both of these schools are making their Game of the Week poll debuts.

Notre Dame at Desert Mountain

And nominee #3 features two teams that know each other fairly well as they are region rivals and only about 6 miles apart from each other in Scottsdale: Notre Dame at Desert Mountain.

Desert Mountain has looked like a favorite to make the Open Division playoffs later this season in their first 5 games of the year. The Wolves are a perfect 5-0 and have beaten Cactus, Camelback, Mountain View, Chaparral, and Arcadia.

As for Notre Dame, the Saints have just one loss this year, which came to Chandler. Their 4 wins have come over reigning 5A State Champ Horizon, Ironwood, McClintock, and Brophy Prep.

This will be the 9th meeting for the 5A Northeast Valley region rivals. Notre Dame leads the series with 5 wins to Desert Mountain's 3.

Both of these schools are making their Game of the Week poll debuts.

